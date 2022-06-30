Police: 4 catalytic converters stolen from Evansville dealership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after they say four catalytic converters were stolen from an Evansville car dealership.

They were called to Romaine Cross Pointe Auto on East Divison Street Wednesday.

Officers say four converters were taken off vehicles that were sitting in the lot.

According to a police report, surveillance found suspicious activity in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers say they saw a small Kia-type crossover on the lot during that time. They say the driver seemed to be covering his face with something.

Officials say the estimated loss is around $1,000.

If you know anything about this incident, you should call EPD.

