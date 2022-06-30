Owensboro Riverport Authority receives $130K for improvements

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear awarded $500,000 in grants to four riverports for needed infrastructure improvements and equipment upgrades.

One of those riverports includes the Owensboro Riverport Authority.

They are receiving a total of $130,192.

Officials say that is going to the following projects.

$57,490 toward replacement of a crane bucket.

$36,790 toward purchase of a wheel loader to replace a skid steer.

$35,912 toward a new and larger grapple for loading steel scrap barges.

