Owensboro Riverport Authority receives $130K for improvements

Blue Bridge in Owensboro
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear awarded $500,000 in grants to four riverports for needed infrastructure improvements and equipment upgrades.

One of those riverports includes the Owensboro Riverport Authority.

They are receiving a total of $130,192.

Officials say that is going to the following projects.

  • $57,490 toward replacement of a crane bucket.
  • $36,790 toward purchase of a wheel loader to replace a skid steer.
  • $35,912 toward a new and larger grapple for loading steel scrap barges.

