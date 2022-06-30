Owensboro Riverport Authority receives $130K for improvements
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear awarded $500,000 in grants to four riverports for needed infrastructure improvements and equipment upgrades.
One of those riverports includes the Owensboro Riverport Authority.
They are receiving a total of $130,192.
Officials say that is going to the following projects.
- $57,490 toward replacement of a crane bucket.
- $36,790 toward purchase of a wheel loader to replace a skid steer.
- $35,912 toward a new and larger grapple for loading steel scrap barges.
