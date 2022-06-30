Otters set to host 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters are hosting the 16th annual Jacob’s Village Benefit Game on Thursday.

For the past 16 years, the Otters have partnered with Jacob’s Village to help raise money for the organization’s mission to give people with disabilities the opportunity to live a more independent lifestyle.

The Benefit Game here at Bosse Field will include a live DJ, free popcorn for the first 500 fans, a half pot will be available, as well as fireworks that will follow the game.

“A lot of things going on here at the ballpark tonight,” said Preston Leinenbach, director of communications for the Evansville Otters. “Thankfully we’ll have good weather for it. Through the first 15 years of this partnership, it has now raised over $210,000 in total. We’re expecting at least to get another $10,000 or so after tonight’s game. The money that is raised through the Jacob’s Village Benefit Game and elsewhere goes back to the organization so they can continue to build on their community.”

100% of sponsorships and a portion of gate ticket sales from Thursday’s game will benefit Jacob’s Village.

The gates at Bosse Field are slated to open at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.