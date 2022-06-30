Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Newburgh Music Festival happening Saturday on the riverfront

Newburgh Music Festival happening Saturday on the riverfront
By Jessica Costello
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Another festival is making its way to the Tri-State area.

On Saturday, the riverfront will host the Newburgh Music Festival.

This is all put on by the Newburgh Neighbor Residential Grant Program.

That’s a matching grant program that assists property owners in restoring and rehabilitating their homes within the Newburgh Historic Districts.

Organizers tell us there will be kid games and activities, including kids karaoke, in the Town Hall parking lot from 2 to 5 p.m.

Then at 5 p.m., the Porch Fest will begin and musicians and bands will be set up on front porches on Water Street and will play until 7.

At 7, you can head back to the Town Hall parking lot for the after party, which includes a main event band.

Organizers encourage you to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the music on the lawn.

The beer and wine garden will open at 5 p.m., and there will be food trucks available all day.

Wristbands are required for Porch Fest, the beer and wine garden and the after party.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in the area of Covert and South Kentucky.
Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville
Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area
Michael White
Warrick Co. Coroner: Man involved in manhunt shot and killed himself
Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Police: 2-yr-old found walking alone down street in Evansville, 3 people arrested
Field fire in Warrick Co.
Field fire out in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY)
Congressman Guthrie stopping in Owensboro to honor students
Drums on the Ohio one week away
Drums on the Ohio one week away
Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport
Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport
Congressman Guthrie stopping in Owensboro to honor students
Congressman Guthrie stopping in Owensboro to honor students