Newburgh Music Festival happening Saturday on the riverfront

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Another festival is making its way to the Tri-State area.

On Saturday, the riverfront will host the Newburgh Music Festival.

This is all put on by the Newburgh Neighbor Residential Grant Program.

That’s a matching grant program that assists property owners in restoring and rehabilitating their homes within the Newburgh Historic Districts.

Organizers tell us there will be kid games and activities, including kids karaoke, in the Town Hall parking lot from 2 to 5 p.m.

Then at 5 p.m., the Porch Fest will begin and musicians and bands will be set up on front porches on Water Street and will play until 7.

At 7, you can head back to the Town Hall parking lot for the after party, which includes a main event band.

Organizers encourage you to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the music on the lawn.

The beer and wine garden will open at 5 p.m., and there will be food trucks available all day.

Wristbands are required for Porch Fest, the beer and wine garden and the after party.

