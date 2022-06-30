Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A judge cleared the way Thursday for abortions to resume in Kentucky, temporarily blocking the state’s near-total ban on the procedure that was triggered by the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Abortion-rights groups fought for the ruling that pauses the 2019 Kentucky law for now.

Under the so-called trigger provisions, abortions ended abruptly June 24 once the nation’s highest court ruled to end Roe’s 1973 federal constitutional protections for abortions.

The Kentucky case reflects the battles now being waged in courthouses around the country over whether pregnancies may be lawfully ended.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.