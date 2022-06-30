Jasper’s Connor Foley, Castle’s Natalie Niehaus honored as 2022 SIAC Athletes of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southern Indiana Athletic Conference names the 2022 Banterra Bank Outstanding Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

Connor Foley of Jasper High School is the 2022 SIAC Male Athlete of the Year and Castle High School athlete Natalie Niehaus is the 2022 Female SIAC Athlete of the Year.

Both athletes excelled in multiple sports and in the classroom, Foley in football, basketball and baseball. Niehaus thrived on the volleyball and basketball courts for the Knights.

The SIAC also recognizes the 2021-2022 IHSAA State Champions and Mental Attitude Award Recipients:

North, 2021 IHSAA Girls Golf State Champions

Memorial, 2021 IHSAA Class 2A Girls Soccer State Champions

Memorial senior Jacqueline Brasseale, 2021 IHSAA Class 2A Girls Soccer Theresia Wynns Mental Attitude Award

Castle, 2021 IHSAA Class 4A Volleyball State Runner-Up

Mater Dei senior Broderick Baumann, 2022 IHSAA Wrestling State Champion 170 lbs.

Mater Dei senior Gabriel Sollars, 2022 IHSAA Wrestling State Champion 195 lbs.

Bosse junior Alexia Smith, 2022 IHSAA Girls Long Jump State Champion

Memorial senior Anthony Brodie III, 2022 IHSAA Boys 100 M Dash State Champion

Memorial senior Ellie Myers, 2022 IHSAA Girls Tennis State Singles Champion

2021-2022 SIAC All-Sports Award:

Castle Jasper North Memorial Reitz

Courtesy: Southern Indiana Athletic Conference

