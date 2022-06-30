Birthday Club
Hot, humid, scattered storms

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -June finished out as the 4th driest in the last 50 years and the 5th driest in the last 100 years with only .97″ of rainfall.   Rain chances will increase as we begin July and the Independence Day weekend.   Light winds and high temps have also triggered another Air Quality Alert for Thursday, and the same conditions will apply on Friday.   Highs on Friday will climb to the lower 90s with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.    Through the weekend and into the first half of next week, daily highs will rise to near 90, with lows in the 70s.   We will have a chance for afternoon/evening thunderstorms each day.  Storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and lightning, but will tend to be scattered.  Independence Day will be sunny and  hot with a high of 91 and a slight chance for scattered storms in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Humidity and heat return, along with storm chances