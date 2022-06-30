Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Higher Humidity, Hotter

6/13 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
6/13 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mainly clear this morning and less chilly as lows drop into the lower 60s. The past few mornings temps hovered just above record lows in the lower 50s. Sunny and hotter as southerly winds will push high temps into the lower 90s. Tonight, mostly clear and humid as lows dip into the lower 70s.

Friday, mostly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low but storms that develop will pack lightning. Friday night, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid to upper 80s. The threat for severe thunderstorms is low but slow-moving storms will dump heavy rainfall.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in the area of Covert and South Kentucky.
Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville
Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area
Michael White
Warrick Co. Coroner: Man involved in manhunt shot and killed himself
Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Police: 2-yr-old found walking alone down street in Evansville, 3 people arrested
Field fire in Warrick Co.
Field fire out in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Humidity and heat return, along with storm chances
14 First Alert 6/29 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/29 at 10pm
Hopkins Co. auto body carries on with repairs for tornado-damaged cars
Hopkins Co. auto body carries on with repairs for tornado-damaged cars
Hopkins Co. auto body carries on with repairs for tornado-damaged cars
Hopkins Co. auto body carries on with repairs for tornado-damaged cars