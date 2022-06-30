Higher Humidity, Hotter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mainly clear this morning and less chilly as lows drop into the lower 60s. The past few mornings temps hovered just above record lows in the lower 50s. Sunny and hotter as southerly winds will push high temps into the lower 90s. Tonight, mostly clear and humid as lows dip into the lower 70s.

Friday, mostly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low but storms that develop will pack lightning. Friday night, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid to upper 80s. The threat for severe thunderstorms is low but slow-moving storms will dump heavy rainfall.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.