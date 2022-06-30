Greenville house fire under investigation

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say they are investigating a Greenville house fire.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Hayes Street just after 3 Wednesday afternoon.

They say flames and heavy smoke were coming from the home.

While trying to get it under control, authorities say part of the roof collapsed, causing firefighters to get out of the house.

They say the home had no utilities in service at the time of the fire.

According to officials, this is being considered suspicious at this time.

There has been no cause determined and the fire is under investigation.

