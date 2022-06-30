Birthday Club
Greenville house fire under investigation

Crews respond to a house fire in Greenville Wednesday afternoon.
Crews respond to a house fire in Greenville Wednesday afternoon.(Greenville Fire Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say they are investigating a Greenville house fire.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Hayes Street just after 3 Wednesday afternoon.

They say flames and heavy smoke were coming from the home.

While trying to get it under control, authorities say part of the roof collapsed, causing firefighters to get out of the house.

They say the home had no utilities in service at the time of the fire.

According to officials, this is being considered suspicious at this time.

There has been no cause determined and the fire is under investigation.

