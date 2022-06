EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sights and sounds of Drum Corps International will hit the Reitz Bowl in one week.

Drums on the Ohio is making its return after a few years off.

The last one was in 2019.

Just ahead on 14 News Sunrise, an organizer will join us live to talk about Drum Corps.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.