Dispatch: Crews respond to crash involving several vehicles in Henderson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a report of an accident with unknown injuries in Henderson on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the multiple vehicle accident happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 East and Killiecrankie Drive.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, dispatch reports the possibility of “at least three [people] injured.”

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

