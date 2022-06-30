Deputies: 46-year-old Owensboro man dies in early morning wreck

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash Thursday morning.

Deputies say they were called to the 1000 block of Highway 431 around 4:45 for a single-vehicle wreck.

They tell us a truck was going southbound when it left the road, hit a driveway culvert, a utility pole and a tree.

When crews arrived they say the truck was on fire and the driver was found dead.

Officials say the driver was identified as 46-year-old Christopher McCrady of Owensboro.

