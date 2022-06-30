Congressman Guthrie stopping in Owensboro to honor students

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Congressman Brett Guthrie will make a stop in Owensboro Thursday.

He’s honoring the team of high school students who won third place in the 2021 Congressional App Challenge.

The project helps students learn coding skills to help advance their education.

Daviess County High School student Alli Burgan and Apollo High School students Matisse Dalton, Braxton Powers, and Kyla Thomson placed third overall with their app, “Vocal.”

That’s happening at 3 p.m. at Apollo

