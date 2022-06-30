Celebrate Freedom Donorama Blood Drive happening next week

Birthday Club
Celebrate Freedom Donorama Blood Drive set for July 5.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross has partnered with WFIE 14 News to give the community the opportunity to come together to celebrate our service men and women and their sacrifices by giving blood.

The Celebrate Freedom Donorama Blood Drive will take place on Tuesday, July 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

That will happen at the American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter office located at 29 South Stockwell Road in Evansville.

Area residents can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code “FREEDOM”, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

All presenting donors at this blood drive will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

Deputies: 46-year-old Owensboro man dies in early morning wreck