Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin, health officials said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria, but officials said the public should be alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection.

Those symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

CDC officials say nearly all the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick.

Listeria is one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning, and 22 of the infected people were hospitalized. One person from Illinois died and one pregnant woman lost her fetus, the CDC said.

Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day.

The first cases occurred in January of this year, but have continued through this month, when two of the people got sick, CDC officials said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in the area of Covert and South Kentucky.
Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville
Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area
Michael White
Warrick Co. Coroner: Man involved in manhunt shot and killed himself
Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Police: 2-yr-old found walking alone down street in Evansville, 3 people arrested
Deputies say several people were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Vanderburgh County...
VCSO: Several injured in single-vehicle crash on Old Princeton Rd.

Latest News

Otters set to host 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday
Otters set to host 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections
TikTok's eel pit guy has set up an eel sanctuary in his home.
LOOK: TikTok star builds eel pit in basement of his house
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge to block Florida abortion ban; Kentucky ban on hold