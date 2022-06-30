Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

40-day Kindergarten Readiness program launches for Daviess County students

40-day Kindergarten Readiness program launches for Daviess County students
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new Daviess County program is underway to help children get ready for school.

“OK Go! 40 Days to Kindergarten” is a free program designed to help Owensboro-Daviess County families prepare their children for kindergarten.

New tips will be added to the website each day, and families can start “OK Go!” any time before the first day of kindergarten.

The website is in partnership with the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro and the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.

For those interested in the free program, click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in the area of Covert and South Kentucky.
Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville
Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area
Michael White
Warrick Co. Coroner: Man involved in manhunt shot and killed himself
Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Police: 2-yr-old found walking alone down street in Evansville, 3 people arrested
Deputies say several people were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Vanderburgh County...
VCSO: Several injured in single-vehicle crash on Old Princeton Rd.

Latest News

Railmark Holdings coming to Henderson
Railmark Holdings coming to Henderson
Railmark Holdings coming to Henderson
Railmark Holdings coming to Henderson
Newburgh Music Festival happening Saturday on the riverfront
Newburgh Music Festival happening Saturday on the riverfront
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update