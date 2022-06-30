40-day Kindergarten Readiness program launches for Daviess County students

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new Daviess County program is underway to help children get ready for school.

“OK Go! 40 Days to Kindergarten” is a free program designed to help Owensboro-Daviess County families prepare their children for kindergarten.

New tips will be added to the website each day, and families can start “OK Go!” any time before the first day of kindergarten.

The website is in partnership with the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro and the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.

For those interested in the free program, click here to learn more.

