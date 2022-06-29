Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Today’s the day to voice your opinion on a proposed pedestrian bridge in Evansville. Jessica Costello is live this morning and has what you need to know about the meeting.

New information on a crash involving a moped in Henderson County. Authorities say a 58-year-old man died from his injuries.

The nation’s Capitol is still reacting to the surprise house January 6th committee hearing. The panel heard testimony that revealed new details about what took place during the Capitol riot.

The results are in for the Illinois primary. All eyes were on several state and local elections.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.