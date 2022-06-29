Warrick Co. Coroner: Man involved in manhunt shot and killed himself

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Coroner has released autopsy results for 64-year-old Michael White.

[ISP: Warrick Co. manhunt suspect dies after exchange of gunfire]

He was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with authorities last week in Warrick County.

The coroner says he had three non life-threatening gun shots wounds, but the fatal gunshot wound came from his own gun.

His cause of death is listed as self-inflicted gunshot wound. The coroner says final toxicology results are still pending.

Authorities say the shootout happened during the third night of working to find White and get him into custody.

They say he fired shots all three nights.

No officers were hurt.

Michael White (Warrick County Sheriff's Office.)

