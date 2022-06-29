Birthday Club
VCSO: Several injured in single-vehicle crash on Old Princeton Rd.

Deputies say several people were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Vanderburgh County...
Deputies say several people were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Vanderburgh County on Wednesday.(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say several people were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Vanderburgh County on Wednesday.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Old Princeton Road.

Once arriving on scene, deputies say they found one adult ejected from the car, as well we three other adults and one child inside the car.

According to a press release, the investigation found that the car was traveling south on Old Princeton Road at a high speed, left the roadway, flipped and landed against a tree.

Deputies say several of the adults were injured, but the child only had minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

