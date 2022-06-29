Birthday Club
USI hosts global climate change workshop

By Bernado Malone
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana hosted a two-day global climate change workshop on Wednesday.

More than 20 people from across the United States, as well as several international scholars from Canada, Sweden, and Germany, attended the workshop.

“The workshop is targeted at clarifying what science, technology and society research has accomplished and what still needs to be done,” USI Professor of Sociology Dr. Stephen Zehr said.

Dr. Zehr says he hopes that having this workshop will bring future solutions to climate change.

”Now, a lot of the focus is on the future,” he said. “Moving forward-thinking about solutions, and how those solutions will come about. We understand that climate change is a very complex heterogeneousness, what is sometimes referred to as a wicked problem.”

Participants were able to visit the USI campus and tour Evansville attractions before and after the workshop.

