USI hosts academic workshop on global climate change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is hosting a global climate change workshop this week.

We’re told over 20 established scholars are in attendance from across the United States as well as several international scholars from Canada, Sweden and Germany that are attending virtually.

Officials say the workshop features six areas of discussion, which include:

How global climate change has been constructed

How global climate change has been communicated in various forms

Governance issues related to global climate change

Effects of climate change inequality and justice, nationally and globally

Socio-technical advancements in global climate change

The future of global climate change

Officials say the workshop offers the chance for researchers to explore ideas and help shape the next generation of climate change research.

It also aims to produce material and ideas that improve undergraduate science, technology and society courses on climate change and other environmental issues.

