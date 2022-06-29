UCSO: Henderson man arrested after stealing car, leading deputies on chase

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man has been arrested in Union County after leading deputies on a chase.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a car matching the description of a stolen vehicle report from June 20.

They say they tried stopping the driver but they took off and a chase began. The driver led deputies going over 100 mph.

Officials say the suspect eventually hit a deputy’s car which stopped them.

Union Co. deputies identified the driver as Paul Madden.

Paul Madden (Union County Sheriff's Office)

Madden was served an outstanding parole warrant and is facing new charges of reckless driving, wanton endangerment of a police officer and fleeing police.

