Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Sunny, Warmer

Heat Returns Thursday
14 First Alert 6/29
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A June temperature swoon the previous 3-days with high temps only in the lower 80s and comfortable lows in the 50s. After a cool start, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 80s. Tonight, clear and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and hotter as southerly winds will push high temps into the lower 90s. Thursday night, mostly clear and warmer as lows dip into the lower 70s.

Friday, mostly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low but storms that develop will pack lightning.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Police: 2-yr-old found walking alone down street in Evansville, 3 people arrested
HPD: Crash involving moped and SUV sends one person to hospital
Update: 1 killed in crash involving moped in Henderson
Elsayed Radwan and Tiffany Duncan
2 charged in package thefts over several months at Evansville business
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Person taken to hospital after crash involving METS bus
Person taken to hospital after crash involving METS bus

Latest News

14 First Alert 6/29
14 First Alert 6/29
6/28 14 First Alert Forecast
6/28 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert
Warm temps and rain chances return soon
Sun & Clouds, Low Humidity