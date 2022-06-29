Sunny, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A June temperature swoon the previous 3-days with high temps only in the lower 80s and comfortable lows in the 50s. After a cool start, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 80s. Tonight, clear and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and hotter as southerly winds will push high temps into the lower 90s. Thursday night, mostly clear and warmer as lows dip into the lower 70s.

Friday, mostly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low but storms that develop will pack lightning.

