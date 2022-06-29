Birthday Club
Plans in place for electric car charging stations in Henderson

(KTUU)
By Jamee French
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Something new could be coming to the city of Henderson for electric vehicle owners.

Henderson Municipal Power and Light has plans to put electric car charging stations on Main Street.

The company’s General Manager, Brad Bickett, says this is a pilot project, which means once they get the bid to install the chargers, they will test it out before adding more locations.

”We know that there are more electric vehicles being sold in the United States. One of our utility commissioners is an owner of an electric vehicle and prompted the discussion as to what that level of service might by the utility,” said Bickett.

Bickett says the chargers will be level 3 chargers, which aren’t commonly found, and they’ll charge the vehicles at the fastest rate.

