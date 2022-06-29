Owensboro’s Dancing with Our Stars set for August

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s stars are lacing up the dancing shoes for a popular fundraiser.

Dancing with Our Stars Owensboro style is bringing the boogie back to the convention center in a little over a month.

This will be the 10th year a group of dancers will work hard to raise money for the Boulware Mission but also bring some fun to a live audience.

Our Shaelie Clark will emcee the event for the third time this year.

The event is set for Saturday, August 6.

