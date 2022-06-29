Muhlenberg Co. Board of Education names new superintendent

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Board of Education announced Contessa Orr as the district’s next superintendent.

Officials tell us Orr is a long-time educator who started her career as a special education teacher.

They say she has spent 22 years in teaching and administrative positions in both Todd and Logan counties.

Orr is set to start her new role on July 1.

