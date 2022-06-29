Man sentenced in federal gun case after Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Federal authorities say a man who was arrested in Evansville has been sentenced.

36-year-old Rodney Allen Cannon, Jr., of Indianapolis, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for violating the conditions of his federal supervised release.

According to court documents, on February 13, 2021, officers with the Evansville Police Department stopped Cannon for committing several traffic violations.

Police say they found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat.

Cannon is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms or ammunition due to multiple prior felony convictions, including dealing in cocaine in Marion County, Indiana, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, also in Marion County.

Cannon was also previously convicted of a felony in federal court for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

Authorities say he was still on federal supervised release for that conviction at the time of his arrest.

As part of the sentence, Cannon will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release.

