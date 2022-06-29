Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Man sentenced in federal gun case after Evansville arrest

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Federal authorities say a man who was arrested in Evansville has been sentenced.

36-year-old Rodney Allen Cannon, Jr., of Indianapolis, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for violating the conditions of his federal supervised release.

According to court documents, on February 13, 2021, officers with the Evansville Police Department stopped Cannon for committing several traffic violations.

Police say they found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat.

Cannon is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms or ammunition due to multiple prior felony convictions, including dealing in cocaine in Marion County, Indiana, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, also in Marion County.

Cannon was also previously convicted of a felony in federal court for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

Authorities say he was still on federal supervised release for that conviction at the time of his arrest.

As part of the sentence, Cannon will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Police: 2-yr-old found walking alone down street in Evansville, 3 people arrested
Heavy police presence in the area of Covert and South Kentucky.
Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville
HPD: Crash involving moped and SUV sends one person to hospital
Update: 1 killed in crash involving moped in Henderson
Elsayed Radwan and Tiffany Duncan
2 charged in package thefts over several months at Evansville business
Minor injuries reported after Holiday World bus crash in Owensboro

Latest News

Deputies say several people were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Vanderburgh County...
VCSO: Several injured in single-vehicle crash on Old Princeton Rd.
Francis L. Hannon
Ind. Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor accounted for
Crews called to field fire in Warrick Co.
DEA involved in several search warrants around Evansville
DEA involved in several search warrants around Evansville