Longtime Wabash Valley College head baseball coach Rob Fournier steps down

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Longtime Wabash Valley College head baseball coach Rob Fournier has resigned to take a job as an assistant baseball coach at Western Kentucky University.

After leading the Warriors to a fourth place finish in this year’s NJCAA DI World Series, the JUCO hall of famer is taking the next step in his coaching career.

He is now working with new head coach of the Hilltoppers Marc Rardin.

During his 26 seasons at the helm of Wabash Valley College, Fournier reached 1,106 career wins as a head coach while his Warrior teams won 14 Great Rivers Athletic Conference Championships.

Fournier led the Warriors to two NJCAA DI World Series appearances, in 2017 and 2022. He has won 14 GRAC Coach of the Year awards and was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame after the 2022 World Series run.

On Tuesday, he told 14 Sports that he will “always be a Wabash Valley guy,” but that he is ready to hit the ground running with the Hilltoppers.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.