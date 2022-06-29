Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Longtime Wabash Valley College head baseball coach Rob Fournier steps down

Joins Western Kentucky University baseball staff as an assistant
Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Longtime Wabash Valley College head baseball coach Rob Fournier has resigned to take a job as an assistant baseball coach at Western Kentucky University.

After leading the Warriors to a fourth place finish in this year’s NJCAA DI World Series, the JUCO hall of famer is taking the next step in his coaching career.

He is now working with new head coach of the Hilltoppers Marc Rardin.

During his 26 seasons at the helm of Wabash Valley College, Fournier reached 1,106 career wins as a head coach while his Warrior teams won 14 Great Rivers Athletic Conference Championships.

Fournier led the Warriors to two NJCAA DI World Series appearances, in 2017 and 2022. He has won 14 GRAC Coach of the Year awards and was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame after the 2022 World Series run.

On Tuesday, he told 14 Sports that he will “always be a Wabash Valley guy,” but that he is ready to hit the ground running with the Hilltoppers.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Police: 2-yr-old found walking alone down street in Evansville, 3 people arrested
HPD: Crash involving moped and SUV sends one person to hospital
Update: 1 killed in crash involving moped in Henderson
Elsayed Radwan and Tiffany Duncan
2 charged in package thefts over several months at Evansville business
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Person taken to hospital after crash involving METS bus
Person taken to hospital after crash involving METS bus

Latest News

Former Reitz standout Khristian Lander starts workouts with Western Kentucky University
Former Reitz standout Khristian Lander starts workouts with Western Kentucky University
Frontier League Highlights: Slammers vs. Otters - Game 4
Frontier League Highlights: Slammers vs. Otters - Game 4
Henderson coach named Positive Coaching Alliance’s Coach of the Year
Henderson coach named Positive Coaching Alliance’s Coach of the Year
UE announces full schedule for Aces Summer Road Trip
UE announces full schedule for Aces Summer Road Trip