Illinois primary election results
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The results are in for the Illinois primary.

In the Edwards County Sheriff’s race, Darby Boewe went up against Debbie Judge for the Republican ticket.

Boewe came out on top with 68% of the vote to 32% for Judge.

White County also held a sheriff’s race. In the Republican primary, Deputy Jordan Weiss defeated Enfield Police Chief Mark Worlds.

Weiss defeated Worlds with 67% of the vote.

There were no candidates on the Democrat side.

You can view the full race results here.

