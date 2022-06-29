Humidity and heat return, along with storm chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Morning lows on Wednesday dipped to 52 degrees, just shy of the record low of 50 from 1923. Sunny skies and light winds allowed temps to climb into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. An Air Quality Alert continues until midnight levels for elevated ozone levels. Conditions will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups during this time. Warm and humid air begins to stream back into the region on Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will push into the lower 90s. Friday will be partly sunny and hot with a few scattered storms possible by evening. The holiday weekend will be warm and humid with a daily chance for scattered storms. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will top out in the mid 80s. Independence Day will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a high of 93. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible.

