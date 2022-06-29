Henderson coach named Positive Coaching Alliance’s Coach of the Year

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson native was just named coach of the year.

Breasha Pruitt was a former elite gymnast who started training at the age of six.

Four years ago Pruitt saw a need in her community and opened up Breasha Pruitt Elite Gymnastics and has been coaching ever since. Last week she was named Coach of the Year by the Positive Coaching Alliance.

Pruitt says she feels very blessed to have been chosen.

”Whenever my nominator nominated me, I never would have thought that it would have been me to be the national coach of the year and it’s something special,” Pruitt says. “It just shows that the sport of gymnastics is making a good turn over and there are positive coaches out there doing it the right way and it starts with me as an example.”

Pruitt just returned from California where she was given the award and says she was selected out of 1,000 other coaches throughout the country.

