Heavy police presence on Evansville’s southeast side

Heavy police presence near Covert & S. Kentucky in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our crew is on the scene of some heavy police presence in Evansville Wednesday morning.

That’s in the area near Covert and South Kentucky.

Our reporter tells us they heard several loud bands and neighbors say they heard authorities tell someone to come out with their hands up.

Dispatch says that Evansville Police is doing “something” with federal agents Wednesday.

An official with the DEA could only tell us they are “conducting an operation.”

We’ll keep you updated as we get more information.

