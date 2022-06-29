Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Former Reitz standout Khristian Lander starts workouts with Western Kentucky University

Transferred to WKU from Indiana University after sophomore season
Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Former Reitz High School basketball standout Khristian Lander transferred to Western Kentucky University after two seasons at Indiana University.

The 6′2′' guard announced his commitment to Western Kentucky in April. He shared he was not the first Lander in his family to play for WKU as his father Keith played cornerback and safety for the Hilltoppers.

“It felt homey besides the point of my dad going here. I clicked with everybody really well, so I think that played a big role into it,” Khristian Lander said. “It’s been a pretty smooth process. Of course I didn’t want to go through the whole recruiting process again, but I think I’m in a good spot. We have a really good team this year, I think we’re pretty deep, we can do a lot of good things this year for sure.”

Lander joined the Hoosier roster as a five-star recruit after his junior year at Reitz by former head coach Archie Miller. After averaging only 10.2 minutes per game during his freshman season, Lander briefly entered the transfer portal. He decided to stay at IU for his sophomore season to play under new head coach Mike Woodson.

Lander committed to Western Kentucky University in April with three years of eligibility remaining.

Summer workouts and scrimmages are underway in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Police: 2-yr-old found walking alone down street in Evansville, 3 people arrested
HPD: Crash involving moped and SUV sends one person to hospital
Update: 1 killed in crash involving moped in Henderson
Elsayed Radwan and Tiffany Duncan
2 charged in package thefts over several months at Evansville business
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Person taken to hospital after crash involving METS bus
Person taken to hospital after crash involving METS bus

Latest News

Longtime Wabash Valley College head baseball coach Rob Fournier steps down
Longtime Wabash Valley College head baseball coach Rob Fournier steps down
UE announces full schedule for Aces Summer Road Trip
UE announces full schedule for Aces Summer Road Trip
Longtime Wabash Valley College head baseball coach Rob Fournier steps down
Longtime Wabash Valley College head baseball coach Rob Fournier has resigned to take a job as an ass
Former Reitz standout Khristian Lander starts workouts with Western Kentucky University
Former Reitz standout Khristian Lander starts workouts with Western Kentucky University