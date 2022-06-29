Former Reitz standout Khristian Lander starts workouts with Western Kentucky University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Former Reitz High School basketball standout Khristian Lander transferred to Western Kentucky University after two seasons at Indiana University.

The 6′2′' guard announced his commitment to Western Kentucky in April. He shared he was not the first Lander in his family to play for WKU as his father Keith played cornerback and safety for the Hilltoppers.

“It felt homey besides the point of my dad going here. I clicked with everybody really well, so I think that played a big role into it,” Khristian Lander said. “It’s been a pretty smooth process. Of course I didn’t want to go through the whole recruiting process again, but I think I’m in a good spot. We have a really good team this year, I think we’re pretty deep, we can do a lot of good things this year for sure.”

Lander joined the Hoosier roster as a five-star recruit after his junior year at Reitz by former head coach Archie Miller. After averaging only 10.2 minutes per game during his freshman season, Lander briefly entered the transfer portal. He decided to stay at IU for his sophomore season to play under new head coach Mike Woodson.

Lander committed to Western Kentucky University in April with three years of eligibility remaining.

Summer workouts and scrimmages are underway in Bowling Green.

