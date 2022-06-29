Evansville’s IU School of Medicine receives grant for Alzheimer’s Disease research

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana University School of Medicine in Evansville is receiving a grant for a study on Alzheimer’s affects on the brain.

Officials say the grant is $150,000 to be used over the next three years. The study is focusing on brain degeneration in Alzheimer’s patients.

They say they have a massive database of volunteer patients and their MRI’s over the years. Over time the brains of people with Alzheimer’s will begin to atrophy, which means parts of it will shrink.

By analyzing these thousands of MRI’s, they hope to get a better idea of what that degeneration looks like in early stages.

They also hope to connect atrophy in certain areas of the brain with different symptoms that patients have.

“We’re hopeful that this will be a step forward and a building block to reach our future goals of understanding the whole spectrum of brain development and brain degeneration,” assistant professor of radiology and imaging sciences Dr. Kara Garcia says.

The grant is being provided by Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.