Century Aluminum in Sebree hosting hiring event
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - For those looking for work in western Kentucky, Century Aluminum in Sebree is hosting a hiring event Wednesday.
That’s according to a post on its Facebook page.
There will be on-site interviews from 10 to 2 p.m.
That’s on State Highway 2096 in Robards.
This comes just a week after the Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville announced its closure.
