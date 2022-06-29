Birthday Club
Century Aluminum in Sebree hosting hiring event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - For those looking for work in western Kentucky, Century Aluminum in Sebree is hosting a hiring event Wednesday.

That’s according to a post on its Facebook page.

There will be on-site interviews from 10 to 2 p.m.

That’s on State Highway 2096 in Robards.

This comes just a week after the Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville announced its closure.

