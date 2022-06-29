Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Ascension St. Vincent tell us they are closing 11 immediate care centers at the end of the day Thursday.

They sent the following statement:

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent will be closing 11 Immediate Care Centers effective end of business on June 30, 2022. Impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of our many sites of care.

They’ve now shared the list of the locations, which include Warrick, Westside, and Northside.

  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Frankfort Primary Care and Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Anderson Primary Care and Pediatrics and Walk-In Care and Occupational Medicine
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Elwood Primary Care and Walk-In Care and Occupational Health
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Brownsburg Primary & Specialty Care and Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Crawfordsville Primary & Specialty Care and Walk-In Care
  • Peyton Manning Children’s Fishers Pediatrics and Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Fishers Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Kokomo Walk-in Care and Occupational Medicine
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Broad Ripple Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Warrick Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Westside Crossing Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Northside Crossing Walk-In Care

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Police: 2-yr-old found walking alone down street in Evansville, 3 people arrested
Heavy police presence in the area of Covert and South Kentucky.
DEA involved in several search warrants around Evansville
HPD: Crash involving moped and SUV sends one person to hospital
Update: 1 killed in crash involving moped in Henderson
Elsayed Radwan and Tiffany Duncan
2 charged in package thefts over several months at Evansville business
Minor injuries reported after Holiday World bus crash in Owensboro

Latest News

DEA involved in several search warrants around Evansville
DEA involved in several search warrants around Evansville
USI hosts academic workshop on global climate change
Michael White
Warrick Co. Coroner: Man involved in manhunt shot and killed himself
Contessa Orr.
Muhlenberg Co. Board of Education names new superintendent