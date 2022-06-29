Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Ascension St. Vincent tell us they are closing 11 immediate care centers at the end of the day Thursday.

They sent the following statement:

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent will be closing 11 Immediate Care Centers effective end of business on June 30, 2022. Impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of our many sites of care.

They’ve now shared the list of the locations, which include Warrick, Westside, and Northside.

Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Frankfort Primary Care and Walk-In Care

Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Anderson Primary Care and Pediatrics and Walk-In Care and Occupational Medicine

Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Elwood Primary Care and Walk-In Care and Occupational Health

Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Brownsburg Primary & Specialty Care and Walk-In Care

Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Crawfordsville Primary & Specialty Care and Walk-In Care

Peyton Manning Children’s Fishers Pediatrics and Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Fishers Walk-In Care

Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Kokomo Walk-in Care and Occupational Medicine

Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Broad Ripple Walk-In Care

Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Warrick Walk-In Care

Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Westside Crossing Walk-In Care

Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Northside Crossing Walk-In Care

