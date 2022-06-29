Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

AAP updates breastfeeding guidelines for first time in a decade

The AAP is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.
The AAP is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.(Anastasiia Stiahailo from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidance on breastfeeding.

The group still recommends breastfeeding for at least the first six months of a baby’s life, but now also supports continued breastfeeding of age 2 and older.

The AAP says breastmilk provides significant health benefits to babies.

While breastfeeding may not be an option for everyone, any amount of breast milk is better than none, and the longer a baby is breastfed, the better, according to the AAP.

The group is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.

It’s urging policy change to address the persisting stigma and workplace obstacles that can make it difficult for mothers who want to continue breastfeeding beyond a year.

This is the AAP’s first update to its breastfeeding guidance in ten years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Police: 2-yr-old found walking alone down street in Evansville, 3 people arrested
Heavy police presence in the area of Covert and South Kentucky.
Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville
HPD: Crash involving moped and SUV sends one person to hospital
Update: 1 killed in crash involving moped in Henderson
Elsayed Radwan and Tiffany Duncan
2 charged in package thefts over several months at Evansville business
Minor injuries reported after Holiday World bus crash in Owensboro

Latest News

Deputies say several people were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Vanderburgh County...
VCSO: Several injured in single-vehicle crash on Old Princeton Rd.
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing.
Man steals jewelry off car crash victim’s body right after fatal accident in St. Louis, police say
FILE - A woman pays her respects to the victims of the Islamic State terrorist attacks, outside...
Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder
The United States is set to bolster forces along NATO's eastern edge. (CNN)
NATO countries holding critical summit