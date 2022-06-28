Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Wesselman Woods holding free admission week

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Wesselman Woods say it’s free to get in this week.

They tell us guests can enter the nature preserve for no charge and check out the new additions to the Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature Playscape.

It will be free from Tuesday to Sunday during regular business hours.

Wesselman Woods is celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout the year.

Click here to keep up with the nature preserve’s events throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kite and Key on West Franklin Street.
Police: Woman arrested after running into Evansville business
Elsayed Radwan and Tiffany Duncan
2 charged in package thefts over several months at Evansville business
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Indiana’s permitless carry law goes into effect this week
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ fire in Wheatcroft
Carlos Hightower
Madisonville man charged with sexual abuse of a child
HPD: Crash involving moped and SUV sends one person to hospital
HPD: Crash involving moped and SUV sends one person to hospital
Tell City Pretzels
6 Jasper businesses get grants to grow and expand