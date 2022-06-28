Wesselman Woods holding free admission week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Wesselman Woods say it’s free to get in this week.

They tell us guests can enter the nature preserve for no charge and check out the new additions to the Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature Playscape.

It will be free from Tuesday to Sunday during regular business hours.

Wesselman Woods is celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout the year.

