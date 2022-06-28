Warm temps and rain chances return soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday kicked off with a cool morning low of 58, well below normal and just 3 degrees warmer than the record low of 55 set in 1992. The cool air will get shunted to the east as high pressure departs on Wednesday. Warm, moist tropical air will begin to stream back into the region for the rest of the week. Wednesday will start with lows in the middle 50s and then warm into the upper 80s with sunshine and low humidity. By Thursday and Friday, it will become more humid as highs drift into the lower 90s. A weak cold front will push down from the northwest and ignite a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. As the front stalls out along the Ohio River, the weather pattern will remain unsettled and prone to scattered afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend and into Independence Day on Monday. Highs will top out near 90 and lows will sink into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.