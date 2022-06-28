Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Warm temps and rain chances return soon

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday kicked off with a cool morning low of 58, well below normal and just 3 degrees warmer than the record low of 55 set in 1992.  The cool air will get shunted to the east as high pressure departs on Wednesday.  Warm, moist tropical air will begin to stream back into the region for the rest of the week.  Wednesday will start with lows in the middle 50s and then warm into the upper 80s with sunshine and low humidity.   By Thursday and Friday, it will become more humid as highs drift into the lower 90s.   A weak cold front will push down from the northwest and ignite a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday.   As the front stalls out along the Ohio River, the weather pattern will remain unsettled and prone to scattered afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend and into Independence Day on Monday.  Highs will top out near 90 and lows will sink into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kite and Key on West Franklin Street.
Police: Woman arrested after running into Evansville business
Elsayed Radwan and Tiffany Duncan
2 charged in package thefts over several months at Evansville business
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Indiana’s permitless carry law goes into effect this week
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Sun & Clouds, Low Humidity
14 First Alert 6/28 - Midday
14 First Alert 6/28 - Midday
14 First Alert 6/28
14 First Alert 6/28
6/27 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
6/27 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast