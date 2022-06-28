Birthday Club
UE announces full schedule for Aces Summer Road Trip

(Source: UE Athletics)
By Monica Watkins and Tamar Sher
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville announced a total of four stops for the 2022 Aces Summer Road Trip.

According to a press release, UE coaches, staff and administrators will be on hand each stop along the way. Things open on Wednesday, June 29 at Doc’s Sports Bar in Evansville.

Director of athletics Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried, head men’s soccer coach Marshall Tay, head women’s basketball coach Robyn Scherr-Wells and head men’s basketball coach David Ragland will be among those in attendance.

The event will begin at 6 p.m.

There will be three additional stops on the road trip including:

  • Wednesday, July 13 – Stymie’s Rest at West Berwick – Mt. Carmel, Ill. – 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, August 2 – Chasers Bar & Grill – Evansville, Ind. – 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 17 – Turoni’s Pizza & Brewery – Newburgh, Ind. – 6 p.m.

Officials say admission is free to each event and there will be exclusive giveaways. The Voice of the Aces, Jevin Redman, will host the event and will give fans and supporters an inside look at the latest going on inside Purple Aces athletics.

According to a press release, coaches on hand at each stop will be announced as the date of each caravan approaches.

