Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 6/28
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an Evansville METS bus. It happened just before 11:30 p.m.

It’s a big day in Illinois. Primary elections get underway in about an hour. A lot of eyes are on the local races, including the race for sheriff in Edwards and White counties.

At least 46 migrants were found dead in the trailer of a big-rig truck in San Antonio, Texas. First responders say the deaths are all likely heat-related.

For almost two decades, Dream Riders of Kentucky has been making dreams come true for children and adults facing challenges. We’re getting an inside look at just how life-changing the program has been for participants.

