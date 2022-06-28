Traffic signals in Henderson changing over to new system

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic signals for KY 2084 and KY 812 in Henderson County are set to change over to a new system.

Officials say earlier in April, changes were made to KY 2084/Jamerson Drive and KY 218/Hallway Drive to the existing lanes.

According to a press release, on Thursday, June 30, a contractor plans to switch the existing traffic signals over to the new system.

The Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation is asking drivers to use caution while work is being done and to expect changes to last all day.

The following changes were listed in a press release:

Jamerson Drive/KY 2084 underwent an intersection realignment. The new reconfiguration will accommodate an eastbound lane, a westbound lane, a through lane, and a right turn lane.

Hallway Drive/ KY 812 underwent an intersection realignment. The new reconfiguration will be modified to accommodate an eastbound left turn, a straight lane, and a right turn lane.

