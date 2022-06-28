HPD: Crash involving moped and SUV sends one person to hospital

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to an accident with possible injuries Monday evening.

Henderson dispatch confirmed that crash happened in the area of Sand Lane and Fairground Lane.

Police say the accident involved a moped and an SUV. One person was taken to the hospital.

Officials temporarily shut down roads from the intersections of South Green Street and Sand Ln. to Sandedur Drive and Sand Ln.

Those roads are now clear and back open.

We will update this story once we learn more.

