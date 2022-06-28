Birthday Club
Sun & Clouds, Low Humidity

6/27 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The dew points will remain in the lower 50s which means comfortable humidity levels for late June. However, June remains the 4th driest on record with little hope of additional showers before the month ends. Mostly clear skies this morning as lows drop nicely into the upper 50s. Today will bring partly sunny skies...mainly high clouds, with temperatures peaking in the lower 80s, followed by another cool night in the upper 50s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 80s. Wednesday night, mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and hotter as southerly winds will push high temps into the lower 90s.

