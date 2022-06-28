Rand Paul answers questions on abortion issue while visiting Henderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Senator Rand Paul was at Simon’s Shoes Tuesday morning in Henderson talking about Small Business Week.
He was also at events in Owensboro and Morganfield.
[Tri-State leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling]
We asked him about the recent Supreme Court Ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Here’s what he had to say:
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.