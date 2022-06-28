Police: 2-yr-old found walking alone down street in Evansville, 3 people arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three adults are facing neglect charges following a report of a two-year-old running down a road with no one with them.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue around 8:20 on Monday.

They say a woman called 911 when she saw the child without any adults.

When officers arrived, they say they noticed the child had a dirty diaper that hadn’t been cleaned in a long time.

According to the affidavit, police eventually found the home the child came from and contact the Department of Child Services.

They say the front door of the apartment was open, and they could smell urine and feces coming inside.

Officials say they could see a man in bed, but he didn’t respond to officers.

That’s when police went inside to see if he needed medical attention.

Inside the apartment, officers say they saw rotting food, gnats as well as feces and urine.

The affidavit also shows that there were several animals living in unsanitary conditions.

Authorities finally woke up the man lying in bed and detained him. He was identified as 28-year-old Caleb Stone of Evansville.

Stone told officers that 27-year-old Desirea Mercer dropped off her son so Stone could watch him.

However, Stone said he took a nap when he saw the kid had fallen asleep.

While still on scene, officers say Mercer pulled up and was taken into custody.

Authorities say her boyfriend, 30-year-old Cory Stewart, was also taken into custody. They say he also lived at the apartment and knew the child was being left in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Stewart told police that he told Mercer the child shouldn’t be left there.

The affidavit states that Mercer left the child at the apartment with Stone despite it being unsanitary.

All three were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect charges.

Stone and Stewart were also charged with neglect of an animal.

Officials say the officers who responded to this run reported they suffered headaches and sore throats because of the odor and conditions of the apartment.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.