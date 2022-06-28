Part of lawsuit from family of man who died in EPD custody moves forward

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some motions have been dismissed in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Edward Snukis, but others were not dismissed.

[Previous: Family of Pennsylvania man who died in EPD’s custody files lawsuit for wrongful death]

He died in September of 2019 during an altercation with Evansville Police.

The lawsuit was filed against the city and three officers.

Police say the 55-year-old would not leave a business in the area of Congress and Indiana Streets. They say he punched an officer in the face, was hit with a stun gun, ran, and then put into handcuffs.

They say he became unresponsive, and CPR was performed until medics arrived.

Evansville Police say there was no officer wrongdoing.

According the documents filed Monday, the following items were dismissed:

DIMISSED AGAINST THE OFFICERS

COUNT IV - NEGLIGENCE

COUNT V - ASSAULT AND BATTERY

COUNT VI - INTENTIONAL INFLICTION OF EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

COUNT VII - INFLICTION OF EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

COUNT XI - WRONGFUL DEATH

TOTALLY DISMISSED

COUNT VIII - NEGLIGENCE IN SUPERVISING AND RETAINING

COUNT IX - NEGLIGENCE IN TRAINING

The following items were not dismissed:

NOT DISMISSED

COUNT I - VIOLATION OF FOURTH AMENDMENT RIGHTS

COUNT II - MONELL LIABILITY

COUNT III CANTON LIABILITY

NOT DISMISSED AGAINST THE CITY

COUNT IV - NEGLIGENCE

COUNT V - ASSAULT AND BATTERY

COUNT VI - INTENTIONAL INFLICTION OF EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

COUNT VII - INFLICTION OF EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

COUNT XI - WRONGFUL DEATH

The family has until July 18 to file an amended complaint. If nothing else is filed, the matter will proceed with the remaining counts.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.