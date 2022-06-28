North high school girls golf team competing in National Invitational

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North high school is representing Indiana in the invite-only girls golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

North head coach Ken Wempe is coaching the “Fab Four” [Chloe Johnson, Destynie Sheridan, Faith Johnson, and Reagan Sohn] one last time on the national stage. The team is currently in 8th place after the first round on Monday, finishing the day with a score of 28 over par.

The Huskies are only one stroke behind Illinois [+27] and five strokes in front of Georgia [+33].

Chloe Johnson is now tied for 25th, with a score of three over par, out of hundreds of participants.

The tournament continues Tuesday and Wednesday.

