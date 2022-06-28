Minor injuries reported after Holiday World bus crash in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Holiday World Transit bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Owensboro.

Fire officials say it happened at J.R. Miller and E. 5th Street.

They say 17 kids were on the bus. Some of them were treated on scene, and two of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say the driver of the other vehicle involved also had minor injuries.

The scene is now clear.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.