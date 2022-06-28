Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Minor injuries reported after Holiday World bus crash in Owensboro

(Gray)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Holiday World Transit bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Owensboro.

Fire officials say it happened at J.R. Miller and E. 5th Street.

They say 17 kids were on the bus. Some of them were treated on scene, and two of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say the driver of the other vehicle involved also had minor injuries.

The scene is now clear.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kite and Key on West Franklin Street.
Police: Woman arrested after running into Evansville business
Elsayed Radwan and Tiffany Duncan
2 charged in package thefts over several months at Evansville business
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Indiana’s permitless carry law goes into effect this week
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Wesselman Woods holding free admission week
Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ fire in Wheatcroft
Carlos Hightower
Madisonville man charged with sexual abuse of a child
HPD: Crash involving moped and SUV sends one person to hospital
HPD: Crash involving moped and SUV sends one person to hospital