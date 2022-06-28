Birthday Club
Madisonville man charged with sexual abuse of a child

Carlos Hightower
Carlos Hightower(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police have made an arrest in a sex abuse case.

They say 40-year-old Carlos Hightower faces three charges, including sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

He was booked into jail Monday evening.

The investigation began June 10 when police say the victim’s mother filed a report. The child told officers the abuse happened on several occasions.

Police say they made several attempts to find Hightower before issuing a warrant for his arrest.

