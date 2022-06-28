Madisonville man charged with sexual abuse of a child

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police have made an arrest in a sex abuse case.

They say 40-year-old Carlos Hightower faces three charges, including sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

He was booked into jail Monday evening.

The investigation began June 10 when police say the victim’s mother filed a report. The child told officers the abuse happened on several occasions.

Police say they made several attempts to find Hightower before issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.